Energy Sector Update for 10/25/2022: RRC, HAL, NWE

Energy stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 2.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.73 to $85.31 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $0.33 to $93.59 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.38 higher at $5.58 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Range Resources (RRC) raced 6.9% higher after the oil and natural gas producer reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $1.37 per share, up from $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, while revenue rose to $1.11 billion from $302.6 million during the year-ago period and beating the $1.06 billion analyst mean. The company also authorized a $1 billion increase to its stock buyback program.

Haliburton (HAL) was edging 0.2% higher again, easing from an early 4.4% gain, after the oilfield services company Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.60 per share, more than doubling its $0.28 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Total revenue rose to $5.36 billion from $3.86 billion during the year-ago period and also narrowly exceeding the $5.34 billion analyst mean.

NorthWestern (NWE) fell 1.6% after the electric and natural gas utility company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.42 per share, down from $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.59 per share adjusted profit. The company also lowered the top end of its FY22 earnings forecast by $0.05 per share to a new range of $3.20 per share to $3.35 per share. The Street is at $3.29 per share.

