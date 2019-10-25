Energy
Energy Sector Update for 10/25/2019: SWN, PSX, DRQ, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.10%

CVX: +0.54%

COP: -0.39%

SLB: -0.26%

OXY: +0.48%

Leading energy stocks were mixed at the open Friday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery was down $0.34 at $56.04 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude December contract lost $0.14 to $61.53 per barrel and November natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.29 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 0.13% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.36% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) Southwestern Energy (SWN), which was up more than 1% amid Q3 earnings results that beat Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.08 for the September quarter, from $0.25 a year earlier. That exceeded the $0.07 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

(+) Phillips 66 (PSX) was advancing by more than 1% after it booked Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.11 per share, up from $3.10 per share a year ago and well above the $2.48 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(=) Dril-Quip (DRQ) was flat after it reported a Q3 adjusted net loss of $0.07 per share, compared with net loss of $0.20 in the prior year quarter. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had expected a $0.12 per-share profit.

