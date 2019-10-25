Energy Sector Update for 10/25/2019: PBR,PSX,SWN,VAL,BKR

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks continued to add to their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing almost 0.8% in late trade while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up nearly 1.0% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery settled 43 cents higher at $56.66 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract rose 30 cents to $61.97 per barrel, November natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $2.30 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US energy companies idled 17 oil drill rigs during the seven days ended Oct. 25, reducing the number of active rigs to its lowest level since April 2017 at 696 rigs, according to data compiled by energy services firm Baker Hughes (BKR). US operators removed four more gas rigs from the field this week, leaving 133 in use. The North American total also declined by 17 to 977 rigs overall, with Canadian companies adding four more oil rigs to reach 102 while keeping the number of gas rigs steady at 21. There were 1,268 rigs in use across the continent during the same week in 2018, the company said Friday.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Petrobras (PBR) was ahead over 4% shortly before Friday's closing bell after the Brazilian energy major said more than 2,000 employees workers have applied for voluntary dismissals, allowing it to vacate four buildings by the end of the year as part of a broader cost-cutting effort and upstaging Q3 financial results earlier in the session that trailed Wall Street estimates.

In other sector news:

(+) Southwestern Energy (SWN) climbed nearly 7% after the oil and natural gas producer reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results, earning $0.08 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, on $636 million in revenue. Analysts, on average, had been expecting adjusted net income of $0.07 per share and $659.8 million in revenue.

(+) Phillips 66 (PSX) rose almost 4% on Friday after the energy refinery and marketing company earlier reported non-GAAP net income of $3.11 per share, up from $3.10 per share during the same quarter last year and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.63 per share.

(-) Valaris plc (VAL) dropped over 10% on Friday. The offshore drilling company announced new contracts for two of its floater rigs and four jack-up rigs with a total contract backlog of $439.2 million for the current quarter and $1.22 billion during 2020 and $527.8 million in 2021. The marine well projects include work for Murphy Oil (MUR) in the US Gulf of Mexico, British Petroleum (BP) in Angola and London-listed Premier Oil in the North Sea.

