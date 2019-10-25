Energy Sector Update for 10/25/2019: BHGE, BKR, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN

(Updates with the price move, EIA/Goldman reports and general market commentary from the first paragraph.)

Crude rose on Friday and traded at its highest level in October as a slump in stockpiles this week surprised analysts and the US oil rig count dropped the most in a week since April.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose by more than 1% to $56.57 toward the end of trading, bringing gains over the past week to 4.6%. Brent futures were also up by 0.9% to $61.68.

According to data compiled by Baker Hughes, the number of oil rigs operating in the US dropped by 17 to 696 during the week ended Oct. 25 to reach the lowest level since April 2017. The combined oil and gas rig count in the US fell by 21 to 830 as gas rigs slid by four to 133.

In Canada, the number of oil rigs in operation increased by four to 102, and gas rigs were flat 45 during the week in review. As a result, the North American total was down by 17 to 977 versus 1,268 a year ago, the data showed Friday.

On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration said crude stockpiles plunged by 1.7 million barrels over a week to Oct. 18, compared to expectations for a 2.2 million-barrel surge in a Reuters poll of analysts, after refineries in the US increased output and the country's net imports dropped to a record low.

"After selling-off in early June and August on rising trade tensions, Brent oil prices have since traded around $60 per barrel, caught between worsening growth expectations and rising Middle East tensions," Goldman's Damien Courvalin said in a report. "Oil fundamentals have recently improved, with a large Q3 deficit and declining emerging-market inventories both setting the stage for Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development stock draws into year-end."

While in the coming weeks Goldman sees the possibility of higher prices than it's year-end $62 forecast, it warned Brent was likely to continue trading in 2020 around its $60 outlook "absent growth or geopolitical tensions escalating into meaningful shocks."

"The ongoing OPEC [Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries] cuts and slowing shale activity will offset rising other non-OPEC supply and moderate demand growth next year," Courvalin said in the report.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia have been cutting 1.2 million barrels per day of output since the beginning of this year. The joint-reduction program is set to expire in March next year. Saudi Arabia, OPEC's de facto leader, is said to be focusing on boosting adherence to joint output cuts before committing to more cuts, Reuters reported.

Oil prices were also underpinned on Friday after reports the US and China have progressed trade discussions, coming close to finalizing parts of a phase-one deal, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) was cited as saying Friday.

"They made headway on specific issues and the two sides are close to finalizing some sections of the agreement," the USTR was cited as saying. "Discussions will go on continuously at the deputy level, and the principals will have another call in the near future."

A trade deal between the US and China, the world's two largest economies, is likely to boost demand for oil, creating a strong fundamental tailwind for the commodity.

