Energy Sector Update for 10/24/2022: WFRD,CLR,KEX

Energy stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.2% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% advance/retreat and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $0.50 to $84.55 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $0.38 to $93.122 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.25 higher at $5.21 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Weatherford International (WFRD) gained 4.3% after Monday announcing an expanded five-year contract valued at more than $500 million to provide integrated drilling services for the Sultanate of Oman's majority-owned petroleum development company in the Marmul and Grater Saqar fields. Work under the new contract is expected to begin before the end of the year, it said.

Continental Resources (CLR) was fractionally lower, bouncing between narrow gains and losses, after an investment vehicle owned by the oil and natural gas producer's founder and board chairman Harold Hamm Monday began a tender offer to acquire the 17% of Continental's outstanding shares he and family members don't already own for $74.28 apiece. The tender price represents a $4 increase over Hamm's original $70-per-share offer in June and also includes Continental's expected dividend of $0.28-per-share for the current quarter.

Kirby (KEX) was sinking 3% this afternoon, giving back an early 4.1% advance that followed the tanker company reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.65 per share, nearly quadrupling its $0.17 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Total revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $745.8 million, also exceeding the 729.6 million Street view.

