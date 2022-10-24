Energy Sector Update for 10/24/2022: SLB,WFRD,CLR,KEX

Energy stocks advanced Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.1% in late trade and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.6% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.47 lower at $84.58 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude slid $0.10 to $93.40 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.24 to $5.20 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Schlumberger (SLB) added 3.4% after analysts at least six shops Monday raised their respective price targets for the company's shares, including a $12.60 increase at HSBC to $58.80 while JPMorgan boosted its price target by $5 to $60 a share. The company also said it has changed its name to SLB to better reflect its transition from an oilfield-services company to a technology firm focused on decarbonization.

Weatherford International (WFRD) gained 4.4% after Monday announcing an expanded five-year contract valued at more than $500 million to provide integrated drilling services for the Sultanate of Oman's majority-owned petroleum development company in the Marmul and Grater Saqar fields. Work under the new contract is expected to begin before the end of the year, it said.

Among decliners, Continental Resources (CLR) was fractionally lower, bouncing between narrow gains and losses, after an investment vehicle owned by the oil and natural gas producer's founder and board chairman Harold Hamm Monday began a tender offer to acquire the 17% of Continental's outstanding shares he and family members don't already own for $74.28 apiece. The tender price represents a $4 increase over Hamm's original $70-per-share offer in June and also includes Continental's expected dividend of $0.28-per-share for the current quarter.

Kirby (KEX) was sinking 4.3% this afternoon, giving back an early 4.1% advance after the tanker company reported a non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.65 per share, nearly quadrupling its $0.17 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share. Total revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $745.8 million, also exceeding the 729.6 million Street view.

