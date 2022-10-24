Energy
Energy Sector Update for 10/24/2022: SLB, CLR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping by 0.07%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.56% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 2.36% to $83.04 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.93% to $91.70 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.69% lower at $4.88 per 1 million BTU.

Schlumberger (SLB) was almost 1% lower after saying it has changed its name to SLB as part of a transition from an oilfield-services company to a global technology company focused on decarbonization.

Omega Acquisition said it has commenced a tender offer to acquire shares of Continental Resources (CLR) for $74.28 per share in cash. Continental Resources was marginally advancing recently.

