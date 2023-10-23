Energy Sector Update for 10/23/2023: CVX, HES, CMS, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently declining by 1.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.2% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was inactive.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1% at $87.16 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.7% to $91.53 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 0.6% higher at $2.92 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Chevron (CVX) was over 2% lower after saying it signed a definitive deal to acquire Hess (HES) in a $53 billion all-share transaction.

CMS Energy (CMS) was slightly higher after it maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.4875 per share, payable on Nov. 30 to shareholders on record as of Nov. 3.

