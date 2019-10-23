Energy Sector Update for 10/23/2019: BCEI,EPSN,FTI,RDS-A,RDS-B,EQM

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.57%

CVX -0.21%

COP -0.50%

SLB +1.54%

OXY +1.08%

Energy stocks eased slightly this afternoon from their earlier highs, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing over 0.7% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up almost 0.6% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for December delivery settled $1.49 higher at $55.97 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract rose $1.32 to $61.02 per barrel. November natural gas futures increased 1 cent to $2.28 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US commercial crude oil stockpiles fell for the first time since Sept. 20, with the Energy Information Agency Wednesday reporting a 1.7 million-barrel drop to 433.2 million barrels during the seven days ended Oct. 18. That compares with expectations for a 4.7 million-barrel increase forecast by industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts while the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reportedly said US supplies also rose by 4.7 million barrels last week.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) advanced fractionally on Wednesday after the oil and natural gas company reported preliminary Q3 results, saying it sold an average of 24,300 barrels per day of oil equivalent during the three months ended Sept. 30, roughly in-line with internal forecasts and topping its annual guidance expecting between 22,000 to 24,000 barrels per day. Crude oil made up about 57% of its Q3 production, the company said. Bonanza Creek will report its full Q3 financial results on Nov. 6.

In other sector news:

(+) Epsilon Energy (EPSN) rose over 5% after the natural gas producer Wednesday said it was expecting production percentage growth this year in the high single digits compared with year-ago levels after recently completing four wells in the lower Marcellus shale formation. On a net basis, the wells are adding another 13 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, or about 56% above current levels, and boosting its overall daily output to between 35 million to 36 million cubic feet, the company said.

(-) TechnipFMC (FTI) was narrowly lower on Wednesday. The oilfield-services company said it has received an integrated engineering, procurement and construction contract from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A,RDS-B) for the second phase of its Perdido development in the Gulf of Mexico.

(-) EQM Midstream (EQM) fell nearly 1% after saying because of permitting delays and weather issues, its Mountain Valley Pipeline is unlikely to begin operations before late 2020 although about 90% of the total project work should be completed by the end of the year.

