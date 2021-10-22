Energy Sector Update for 10/22/2021: SLB, KOS, ALTM, FTSI

Energy stocks were up rising ahead of the market open on Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up by 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.6%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1.4% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.69 at $83.19 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.65 to $85.26 per barrel and natural-gas futures were 16 cents higher at $5.27 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Kosmos Energy (KOS) shares rose 1.2% after it priced a private offering of $400 million of 7.750% senior notes due 2027.

FTS International (FTSI) was up 0.8% after it agreed to be acquired by ProFrac Holdings LLC in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $407.5 million, including payments to outstanding warrants.

Schlumberger (SLB) posted higher earnings and revenue in the September quarter but narrowed its full-year capital investment guidance. SLB shares fell 0.7%.

Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) has agreed to an all-stock merger deal with BCP Raptor Holdco that will result in BCP owners controlling about 75% of the combined midstream group with an estimated enterprise value of about $9 billion.

ALTM shares were lower by a fraction in recent premarket activity.

