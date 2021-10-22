Energy Sector Update for 10/22/2021: RDS-A,RDS-B,FTSI,FANG,RTLR,SLB

Energy stocks were ending higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.2%, reversing a midday decline, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.9% in late trade. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was 0.2% lower but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was ahead 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.26 higher at $83.76 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.01 to $85.62 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.17 at $5.28 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) was fractionally lower following reports the energy major expects Ursa oil and gas platform in the US Gulf of Mexico will resume operations in the first half of November for the first time since Hurricane Ida in August. Together with Shell's Mars offshore platforms, the reopening will depend on repairs to the West Delta 143 oil transfer facility, according to a Bloomberg report.

FTS International (FTSI) climbed 1.8% after the hydraulic fracturing company Friday agreed to a $407.5 million buyout offer from ProFrac Holdings, which will pay $26.52 in cash for each FTS share, representing a 0.3% discount to Thursday's closing price.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) was 0.8% higher after agreeing to sell selected water midstream assets to its Rattler Midstream (RTLR) subsidiary for $160 million in cash in a drop-down transaction. Diamondback had acquired the sourced and recycled water gathering, storage and disposal systems earlier this year from QEP Resources and Guidon Operating LLC, the companies said. Rattler shares were down 1.4%.

Schlumberger (SLB) fell 1% after the oilfield-services company reported an 11% year-over-year increase in Q3 net revenue to $5.85 billion but still lagged the Capital IQ consensus expecting $5.94 billion in revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30.

