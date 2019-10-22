Energy Sector Update for 10/22/2019: NOG,CPE,CRZO,CVA

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.99%

CVX +1.24%

COP +2.67%

SLB +3.07%

OXY +3.61%

Energy stocks were sharply higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing almost 1.8% while the shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up nearly 1.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was rising 84 cents to $54.15 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract was advancing 54 cents to $59.50 per barrel. November natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.29 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead nearly 1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was falling about 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was gaining almost 2.3%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) rose 7.5% after late Monday disclosing plans to swap up to $70.8 million of newly issued Series A 6.5% perpetual cumulative convertible preferred shares for up to $200 million of the energy company's existing 8.50% senior secured second lien notes due 2023. Under terms of the proposed exchange, investors will receive 10.6 shares of the new preferred stock for each $1,000 of their existing second-lien notes. The noteholders also can buy up to $75 million of additional preferred shares for $100 apiece. Each of the new preferred shares can be converted at any time into 43.63 common Northern shares. The exchange offer expires a minute before midnight ET on Nov. 18, unless extended or terminated early.

In other sector news:

(+) Callon Petroleum (CPE) climbed 4.5% after Paulson & Co., owners of 9.5% of the oil and natural gas producer's outstanding stock, repeated its opposition to the company's $3.2 billion all-stock buyout proposal for Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) and said it will vote against the transaction. Among the negative effects Paulson cited was a 42% drop in Callon's share price since the deal was announced, costing investors a combined $614 million.

(-) Covanta (CVA) fell 9% on Tuesday after a Raymond James downgrade of the waste-to-energy company to market perform from strong buy previously.

