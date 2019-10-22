Energy Sector Update for 10/22/2019: HLX, PSX, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.38%

CVX: +0.33%

COP: +0.34%

SLB: +1.01%

OXY: +0.54%

Leading energy stocks were higher pre-market Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was up $0.50 at $53.81 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude December contract gained $0.42 to $59.38 per barrel and November natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.25 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 1.7% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.21% higher.

In other sector news:

(+) Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) was up more than 1% after it reported a Q3 net profit of $0.21 per share, up from $0.18 per share in the prior-year period and beating the $0.18 consensus estimate from Capital IQ.

(=) Chevron's (CVX) license to operate in Venezuela has been renewed by the US Treasury Department, giving the energy company another three months through Jan. 22, 2020 to continue drilling in the South American country, Reuters reported. Chevron was unchanged in recent trading.

(=) Phillips 66 (PSX) is facing the threat of a work stoppage at its Bayway refinery in Linden, N.J., after discussions with the Teamsters Local 877 failed, Reuters reported. Phillips 66 was recently flat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.