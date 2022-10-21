Energy Sector Update for 10/21/2022: SLB, NR, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mostly gaining premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.30%, while the United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 5% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.75% at $85.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.77% to $93.09 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5.8% lower at $5.05 per 1 million BTU.

Schlumberger (SLB) was climbing past 3% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.63 per diluted share, up from $0.36 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.55.

Newpark Resources (NR) stock was more than 1% higher after it agreed to sell its Excalibar mineral grinding business in the US to Cimbar Resources for net cash of about $66 million.

Shell (SHEL) has resumed exports from its Forcados oil terminal in Nigeria following a 10-week interruption over problems with a sub-sea hose, Bloomberg reported. Shell was marginally lower recently.

