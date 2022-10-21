Energy Sector Update for 10/21/2022: NR, SLB, LAC, LAC.TO, SDRL

Energy stocks extended their market-leading gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 4.8% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 2.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.47 higher at $84.98 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $0.99 to $93.37 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell another $0.36 to $5.00 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Newpark Resources (NR) gained 2.9% after the energy service firm announced the sale of its Excalibar mineral grinding business to privately held Cimbar Resources for $66 million in cash. The companies also signed a four-year supply agreement for Newpark's drilling fluids business taking effect once the sales agreement closes.

Seadrill (SDRL) climbed 4.5% after the offshore drilling contractor said it was selling its 35% equity interest in Paratus Energy Services, which holds the company's investments in its SeaMex Group, Seabras Sapura and Archer joint ventures, to an unnamed buyer. It also did not disclose the sale price or other details of the transaction that is expected to close before the end of the year or in early 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

Schlumberger (SLB) rose over 10% after the oilfield-services company Friday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.63 per share, up from $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.55-per-share quarterly profit. Revenue increased 28% over year-ago levels, rising to $7.48 billion and also topping the $7.1 billion Street view.

Lithium Americas (LAC) gained almost 12% after late Thursday announcing a community benefits deal with the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe living near its Thacker Pass project in northern Nevada, creating a framework for continued collaboration between the company and the Native American tribe on the proposed lithium mine. As part of the deal, Lithium Americas will build an 8,000-square-foot community center that includes daycare, preschool and cultural facilities for the tribe.

