Energy Sector Update for 10/21/2019: RRC,HAL,EC,MDR

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.46%

CVX +1.49%

COP +3.67%

SLB +4.05%

OXY +0.63%

Energy stocks were ending sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising more than 1.4% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up just over 1.7% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery settled 47 cents lower at $53.31 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract declined 44 cents to $58.98 per barrel. November natural gas futures fell 8 cents to $2.24 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Range Resources (RRC) climbed 3.5% after Monday saying it has authorized a new, $100 million stock buyback program and the sale of an additional 0.5% reduced overriding royalty interest to 350,000 net acres in southwest Appalachia to an unnamed buyer for $150 million. The properties generated around $12 million in annualized cash flow and the sale is expected to reduce the company's yearly interest expense by about $7 million, the oil and natural gas producer said.

In other sector news:

(+) Halliburton (HAL) rose 6% after Monday reporting Q3 net income of $0.34 per share, matching Wall Street estimates. The oilfield-services giant also said it still was confident its FY19 international operations will grow in high single-percentage digits compared with year-ago levels.

(-) Ecopetrol SA (EC) declined fractionally after the Columbian energy major Monday said it was acquiring a 30% stake in the Gato do Mato discovery in Brazil's Santos Basin from a Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A,RDS-B) subsidiary. Under the deal, Shell will retain a 50% stake and continue as operator while French oil and gas giant Total SA will own the remaining 20% stake. Ecopetrol is expecting its share will grow to around 20,000 barrels of crude oil per day by 2025. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

(-) McDermott International (MDR) dropped over 14% this afternoon, reversing a 29% advance soon after Monday's opening bell that followed the oilfield-services company saying it secured access to up to $1.7 billion of additional financing. Under the terms of the agreement, McDermott will have immediate access to $650 million of financing consisting of a $550 million term loan and a $100 million letter of credit, before reduction for related transaction fees and costs.

