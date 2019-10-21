Energy Sector Update for 10/21/2019: MDR, HAL, TOT, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.34%

CVX: +0.30%

SLB: -0.12%

OXY: +0.05%

Most top energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was down $0.53 at $53.25 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude December contract lost $1.01 to $58.41 per barrel and November natural gas futures were 7 cents lower at $2.25 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.52% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 3.69% lower.

Early movers include:

(+) McDermott International (MDR), which was over 20% higher after the provider of engineering and construction services to the energy industry said it secured access to up to $1.7 billion of additional financing.

(-) Haliburton (HAL) was declining by more than 2% as it booked Q3 earnings of $0.34 per share, down from $0.50 in the same period a year ago and in line with the Capital IQ consensus estimate.

In other sector news:

(+) Total S.A (TOT) was up almost 1% after saying it is forming a joint venture with Chinese state-owned Zhejiang Energy Group for the production of low-sulfur marine fuel in the country's Zhoushan region.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.