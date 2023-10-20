Energy Sector Update for 10/20/2023: TRP, SLB

Energy stocks fell Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both decreasing 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index declined 2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was little changed.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.2% to $89.56 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 0.3% to $92.61 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 1.8% to $2.90 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, US regulators on Thursday approved TC Energy's (TRP) Gas Transmission Northwest XPress Project, the Associated Press reported. The company's shares were falling 1.2%.

SLB (SLB) was slipping 2.1% after it reported Q3 revenue of $8.31 billion, compared with $7.48 billion a year earlier and below the $8.33 billion forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The US government plans to buy 6 million barrels of crude oil in December and January to boost its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, Reuters reported Thursday, citing the US Energy Department.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.