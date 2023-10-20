News & Insights

Energy
SLB

Energy Sector Update for 10/20/2023: SLB, EC, MTDR, XLE, USO, UNG

October 20, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were steady premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently up 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.02% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.0% at $89.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.9% to $93.18 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.1% lower at $2.894 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

SLB (SLB) was slipping 1.6% after it reported Q3 revenue of $8.31 billion, compared with $7.48 billion a year earlier and below the $8.33 billion forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Ecopetrol (EC) said the Glaucus-1 well has confirmed the presence of natural gas in the deep waters of the southern Colombian Caribbean. Ecopetrol was 0.5% lower pre-bell.

Matador Resources (MTDR) was advancing 0.5% after it raised its quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share, from $0.15 previously, payable on Dec. 1 to shareholders on record as of Nov. 10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLB
EC
MTDR
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.