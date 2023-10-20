Energy Sector Update for 10/20/2023: SLB, EC, MTDR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were steady premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently up 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.02% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.0% at $89.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.9% to $93.18 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.1% lower at $2.894 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

SLB (SLB) was slipping 1.6% after it reported Q3 revenue of $8.31 billion, compared with $7.48 billion a year earlier and below the $8.33 billion forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Ecopetrol (EC) said the Glaucus-1 well has confirmed the presence of natural gas in the deep waters of the southern Colombian Caribbean. Ecopetrol was 0.5% lower pre-bell.

Matador Resources (MTDR) was advancing 0.5% after it raised its quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share, from $0.15 previously, payable on Dec. 1 to shareholders on record as of Nov. 10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.