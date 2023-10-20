Energy Sector Update for 10/20/2023: ENPH, TRP, SLB

Energy stocks were declining late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index shedding 1.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index declined 2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index dropped 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil retreated 0.7% to $88.75 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract fell 0.3% to $92.13 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures shed 1.73% to $3.51 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Enphase Energy (ENPH) slumped 15% after the stock target was cut by JPMorgan and Scotiabank, who also downgraded the company to sector perform from sector outperform.

SLB (SLB) was slipping 2.3% after it reported Q3 revenue of $8.31 billion, compared with $7.48 billion a year earlier and below the $8.33 billion forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

US regulators on Thursday approved TC Energy's (TRP) Gas Transmission Northwest XPress Project, the Associated Press reported. The company's shares were falling 1.5%.

