Energy Sector Update for 10/20/2022: WDS,GPRK,BTU

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 2.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.05 to $86.60 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $0.32 to $92.73 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 higher at $5.48 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Woodside Energy Group (WDS) rose 3.8% after the Australian oil and natural gas company reported a 52% increase in Q3 production over the previous quarter, rising to an average of 51,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day and topping the single-analyst estimate expecting around 50,300 barrels per day for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Geopark (GPRK) gained 0.6% after Thursday reporting Q3 production of 38,396 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up about 1.4% its year-ago levels as increased production in Colombia, Chile and Ecuador during the three months ended Sept. 30 offset production declines in Brazil. The company also said it remains on track to meet its FY22 production forecast expecting between 38,500 to 40,500 barrels per day.

Peabody (BTU) turned 3.8% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 2% morning advance, after the coal producer dismissed a third-party report of its fiscal Q3 results as "false" and asserted it has not yet completed the financial results for the three months ended Sept. 30.

