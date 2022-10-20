Energy Sector Update for 10/20/2022: SSL, ROCC, NOG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 1.3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 1.9% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.2% at $86.58 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.8% to $93.18 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.3% lower at $5.28 per 1 million BTU.

Sasol (SSL) was slipping past 8% after saying it has declared force majeure on the local supply and export of certain chemical products because of a strike at logistics firm Transnet.

Ranger Oil (ROCC) was up 1.7% after it reported Q3 preliminary total sales volume of 42,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with its actual result of 25,483 boe/d a year earlier.

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) said it has agreed to acquire a 36.7% stake in the Mascot development project in the core of the Midland Basin from Midland-Petro D.C. Partners for $330 million in cash. Northern Oil & Gas was recently down more than 1%.

