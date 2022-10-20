Energy Sector Update for 10/20/2022: NOG, WDS, GPRK, BTU

Energy stocks were finishing narrowly mixed Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.1%, reversing its midday gain. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 2.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.43 higher at $85.98 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $0.13 to $92.54 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell $0.10 to $5.36 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) declined 3.9% after late Wednesday announcing its purchase of a 36.7% interest in the Mascot project in Midland County in West Texas from Midland-Petro DC Partners for $330 million in cash. Northern is expecting the deal will increase its production by around 4,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the first three months of 2023 and rising to 6,450 barrels per day for the entire year.

Peabody (BTU) turned 5.2% lower this afternoon, giving back a nearly 2% morning advance, after the coal producer dismissed a third-party report of its fiscal Q3 results as "false" and asserted it has not yet completed its financial results for the three months ended Sept. 30.

To the upside, Geopark (GPRK) gained 1.4% after Thursday reporting Q3 production of 38,396 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up about 1.4% its prior-year levels as increased production in Colombia, Chile and Ecuador during the three months ended Sept. 30 offset production declines in Brazil. The company also said it remains on track to meet its FY22 production forecast expecting between 38,500 to 40,500 barrels per day.

Woodside Energy Group (WDS) rose 4.3% after the Australian oil-and-gas company reported a 52% increase in Q3 production over the previous quarter, rising to an average of 51.2 million barrels of oil equivalent and topping the single-analyst estimate expecting around 50.3 million barrels for the three months ended Sept. 30.

