Energy Sector Update for 10/20/2021: ENB,ENB.TO,WTI,ADN,BKR

Energy stocks extended their Wednesday gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) also was up 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index added 0.4%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index gained 1.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.91 higher at $83.87 per barrel after a surprise drop in US supplies last week, with the US Energy Information Administration reporting a drop of 431,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. The Brent crude global benchmark contract also was rising $0.63 to $85.71 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.08 to $5.17 per million BTU.

In company news, Enbridge (ENB) was 0.4% higher after the Canadian shipper resumed moving crude oil and natural gas liquids through its Line 5 pipeline in Michigan after protestors Tuesday temporarily shut down the pipeline by turning an emergency valve at a company facility in eastern Michigan. Line 5 was back up and running normally on Wednesday, an Enbridge spokesman told Reuters.

Advent Technologies Holdings (ADN) rose 1.9% after the fuel cell and hydrogen technology company said Smart Communications successfully completed the first installation of Advent's HG 5000 fuel cells to power its telecom network in the Philippines. The project was part of a deal earlier in 2021 between Smart and Advent's Danish subsidiary.

W&T Offshore (WTI) climbed over 11% after Stifel upgraded the oil and natural gas producer's stock to buy from hold and raised its share price target to $6.90 from $5.10.

To the downside, Baker Hughes (BKR) slid 5.7% after the oilfield services company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.16 per share, up from $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year but still trailing the analyst consensus for an adjusted profit of $0.21 per share in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue rose 0.8% to $5.09 billion, also lagging the $5.32 billion Street view.

