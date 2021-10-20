Energy Sector Update for 10/20/2021: BKR

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently slipping by 0.64%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.64%, while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.71 at $81.73 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.66 to $84.42 per barrel and natural gas futures were 14 cents lower at $4.94 per 1 million BTU.

Baker Hughes (BKR) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.16 per diluted share, up from $0.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.21. Baker Hughes was declining by more than 1% in recent trading.

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) was unchanged after it priced a private offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 8.50% senior secured second lien notes due 2026.

