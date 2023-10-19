Energy Sector Update for 10/19/2023: LBRT, XOM, DVN, MRO, CPK

Energy stocks fell late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) easing 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index decreased 1.1%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index dropped 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 2.4% to $90.40 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 1.9% to $93.25 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 97 billion cubic feet in the week ended Oct. 13, higher than the 81 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:35 a.m. ET and following an increase of 84 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures for November fell 2.9% to $2.97 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Liberty Energy (LBRT) shares jumped 6.6% after the company reported Q3 earnings late Wednesday of $0.85 per diluted share, up from $0.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.74.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is considering joining a UN-led initiative calling for more details on global methane output, Reuters reported Thursday. Exxon shares were little changed.

Devon Energy (DVN) has been looking at Marathon Oil (MRO) and CrownRock as potential acquisition targets, Bloomberg reported late Wednesday. Marathon shares rose 1%, while Devon dropped 1.9%.

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) said Thursday that its Eastern Shore Natural Gas unit plans to invest $80 million in the Worcester Resiliency Upgrade project, a proposed liquefied natural gas storage facility in Bishopville, Maryland. Its shares fell 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.