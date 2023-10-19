News & Insights

Energy
KMI

Energy Sector Update for 10/19/2023: KMI, WES, XLE, USO, UNG

October 19, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.7% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.8% at $87.58 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent lost 1.1% to $90.53 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 0.9% lower at $3.03 per 1 million BTU.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) was slightly declining after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.25, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.25.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) was up more than 1% after saying it raised its quarterly cash distribution 2.2% to $0.575 per unit, payable on Nov. 13 to unitholders on record as of Nov. 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KMI
WES
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.