Energy Sector Update for 10/19/2023: KMI, WES, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.7% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 0.8% at $87.58 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent lost 1.1% to $90.53 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 0.9% lower at $3.03 per 1 million BTU.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) was slightly declining after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.25, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.25.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) was up more than 1% after saying it raised its quarterly cash distribution 2.2% to $0.575 per unit, payable on Nov. 13 to unitholders on record as of Nov. 1.

