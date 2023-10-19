News & Insights

Energy
DVN

Energy Sector Update for 10/19/2023: DVN, MRO, KMI, CPK

October 19, 2023 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were slightly higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index decreased 0.2%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising less than 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.7% to $88.95 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.5% to $91.95 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 97 billion cubic feet in the week ended Oct. 13, higher than the 81 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:35 am ET and following an increase of 84 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 3.7% to $2.94 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Devon Energy (DVN) has been looking at Marathon Oil (MRO) and CrownRock as potential acquisition targets, Bloomberg reported late Wednesday. Marathon shares rose nearly 2%, while Devon was shedding 1%.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) shares were fractionally lower after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.25, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ also expected $0.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) said Thursday that its Eastern Shore Natural Gas unit plans to invest $80 million in the Worcester Resiliency Upgrade project, a proposed liquefied natural gas storage facility in Maryland. Its shares rose less than 0.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DVN
MRO
KMI
CPK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.