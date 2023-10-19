Energy Sector Update for 10/19/2023: DVN, MRO, KMI, CPK

Energy stocks were slightly higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index decreased 0.2%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising less than 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.7% to $88.95 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.5% to $91.95 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 97 billion cubic feet in the week ended Oct. 13, higher than the 81 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:35 am ET and following an increase of 84 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 3.7% to $2.94 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Devon Energy (DVN) has been looking at Marathon Oil (MRO) and CrownRock as potential acquisition targets, Bloomberg reported late Wednesday. Marathon shares rose nearly 2%, while Devon was shedding 1%.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) shares were fractionally lower after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.25, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ also expected $0.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) said Thursday that its Eastern Shore Natural Gas unit plans to invest $80 million in the Worcester Resiliency Upgrade project, a proposed liquefied natural gas storage facility in Maryland. Its shares rose less than 0.1%.

