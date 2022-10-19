Energy Sector Update for 10/19/2022: SHEL,SHLX,BKR,MMLP,GNRC

Energy stocks extended higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.0% gain but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping by 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.73 higher at $85.55 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said commercial inventories declined by 1.7 million barrels during the seven days that ended Oct. 14 compared with market expectations for a 2.5 million-barrel increase last week.

Domestic oil prices also rebounded from a morning decline after President Biden announced plans to again tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to lower retail gasoline prices. He also moved to encourage future production by committing the federal government to replenish the emergency stockpile when oil drops to around $70 per barrel, effectively creating a price floor for producers.

North Sea Brent crude was advancing $1.96 to $91.99 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped $0.28 to $5.46 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Shell plc (SHEL) was fractionally higher late in Wednesday trading, rising 0.4%, after the energy major earlier completed its acquisition of Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX), paying $15.85 in cash for each of the pipeline company's equity units it didn't already own. Shell Midstream became a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Shell following the $1.96 billion transaction and will cease trading on Wednesday.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) climbed 3.5% after Wednesday announcing the launch of its DSM Semichem joint venture with affiliates of Samsung C&T America and Dongjin USA to make and distribute sulfuric acid for electronic components production. The petroleum processing and storage company will own a 10% minority stake in the joint venture and will provide feedstock to its production facility in addition to providing shipping services for customers.

Baker Hughes (BKR) rose 5.9% after the energy services company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income topping Wall Street expectations, earning $0.26 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.01 per share.

Among decliners, Generac Holdings (GNRC) dropped over 26% after reporting preliminary Q3 results that trailed Wall Street expectations, including a non-GAAP profit of $1.75 per share for the power generation and storage equipment company during the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $2.35 per share during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus for adjusted Q3 net income of $3.22 per share. Q3 net sales also lagged analyst estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.