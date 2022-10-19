Energy Sector Update for 10/19/2022: BKR, MMLP, GNRC

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.7% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 2.0% in recent trading.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.82 to $84.64 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said commercial inventories declined by 1.7 million barrels during the seven days ended Oct. 14 compared with market expectations for a 2.5 million-barrel increase last week.

Domestic oil prices also were rebounding from a morning decline ahead of President Biden's announcing plans this afternoon to again tap into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in another bid to lower retail gasoline prices.

North Sea Brent crude was advancing $1.59 to $91.62 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.25 lower at $5.50 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Baker Hughes (BKR) rose 5.1% after the energy services company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income topping Wall Street expectations, earning $0.26 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, excluding one-time items, and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.01 per share.

Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) climbed 1% after Wednesday announcing the launch of its DSM Semichem joint venture with affiliates of Samsung C&T America and Dongjin USA to make and distribute sulfuric acid for electronic components production. The petroleum processing and storage company will own a 10% minority stake in the joint venture and will provide feedstock to its production facility in addition to providing shipping services for customers.

Generac Holdings (GNRC) dropped over 25% after reporting preliminary Q3 results that trailed Wall Street expectations, including a non-GAAP profit of $1.75 per share for the power generation and storage equipment company during the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $2.35 per share during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for adjusted Q3 net income of $3.22 per share. Q3 net sales also lagged analyst estimates.

