Energy Sector Update for 10/19/2022: BKR, EGY, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing by 0.12%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.95% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.42% at $84.00 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.81% to $90.76 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.07% lower at $5.63 per 1 million BTU.

Baker Hughes (BKR) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.26 per diluted share, up from $0.16 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.25.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) reported preliminary Q3 production of about 9,150 net revenue interest barrels of oil per day, compared with its actual result of 7,694 net revenue interest bo/d a year earlier. Vaalco Energy was slightly lower in recent market activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.