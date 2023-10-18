Energy Sector Update for 10/18/2023: SO, AGR, DINO, ENLC

Energy stocks rose late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) climbing 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index shed 0.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index fell 0.9%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 4.5 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 13, following an increase of 10.2 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2% to $88.40 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent advanced 1.8% to $91.50 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell 1.1% to $3.05 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Southern Co.'s (SO) Georgia Power unit said it has been awarded a contract by the US General Services Administration to provide the US Army's Fort Moore base with 63 electric vehicle chargers. Southern Co.'s shares were down 0.5%.

Avangrid (AGR) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners announced the completion of first GE Haliade-X wind turbine generator installation in the Vineyard Wind 1 project. Avangrid shares fell 1.6%.

HF Sinclair (DINO) shares rose 2.4% after the company agreed to repurchase 1.4 million shares from REH in a privately negotiated deal.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) will pay an unchanged Q3 distribution of $0.125 per unit on Nov. 10 to unitholders on record as of Oct. 27. EnLink shares rose 0.6%.

