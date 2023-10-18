News & Insights

Energy
ENLC

Energy Sector Update for 10/18/2023: ENLC, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

October 18, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was advancing by 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.9% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.3% at $87.74 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 1.3% to $91.04 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 2.2% higher at $3.15 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) will pay an unchanged Q3 distribution of $0.125 per unit on Nov. 10 to unitholders on record as of Oct. 27. EnLink Midstream was slipping past 3% pre-bell.

Chevron (CVX) workers at two liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia have voted to suspend strikes while they analyze proposed bargaining agreements, the Offshore Alliance, a coalition of two unions, said in a Facebook post. Chevron was 0.2% higher in premarket activity.

