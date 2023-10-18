News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 10/18/2023: DINO, ENLC, CVX

October 18, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks rose Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) climbing 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index advanced 0.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index dropped 0.9%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 4.5 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 13 following an increase of 10.2 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 2.3% to $88.67 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 2.2% to $91.83 a barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 0.1% to $3.076 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, HF Sinclair (DINO) shares rose 2.8% after the company agreed to repurchase 1.4 million shares from REH, formerly known as The Sinclair Companies, in a privately negotiated deal.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) will pay an unchanged Q3 distribution of $0.125 per unit on Nov. 10 to unitholders on record as of Oct. 27. EnLink shares rose 1%.

Chevron (CVX) workers at two liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia voted to suspend strikes while they analyze proposed bargaining agreements, the Offshore Alliance, a coalition of two unions, said in a Facebook post. Chevron rose 1.1%.

