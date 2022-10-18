Energy Sector Update for 10/18/2022: SO,DQ,AR,WFRD

Energy stocks gave back a portion of their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.3% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.2% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.64 lower at $82.82 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was down $1.59 to $90.03 per barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures fell $0.25 to $5.75 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Southern (SO) advanced 1.6% after the electricity and natural-gas utility company said it completed its installation of a molten chloride fast reactor developed by privately held TerraPower at its lab in Everrett, Washington, and was expecting to begin joint testing to determine whether the nuclear technology can be scaled to produce electricity on a commercial scale.

Weatherford International (WFRD) rose 1.7% after the energy-services firm Tuesday said it has negotiated a $370 million credit facility maturing in October 2026. The company also disclosed plans to redeem $125 million of its 11% senior notes coming due in December 2024 using its cash on hand.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) gained 5.3% after the solar-energy components company Tuesday said its XinjiangDaqo and Inner Mongolia Daqo subsidiaries have signed a new agreement to supply an unnamed Chinese solar company with 46,200 metric tons of high-purity mono-grade polysilicon over the next five years beginning on Jan. 1. Component prices will be negotiated monthly based on prevailing market conditions, Daqo said.

Antero Resources (AR) added 5.9% after the oil and natural gas producer was selected to replace Alleghany (Y) in the S&P MidCap 400 index with the start of regular-session trading on Thursday. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) is expected to wrap up its purchase of the insurance carrier in coming days, pending completion of closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.