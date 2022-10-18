Energy Sector Update for 10/18/2022: AR, Y, FANG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.81%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.31%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.43% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 0.87% at $84.72 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.6% to $91.07 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 1.18% lower at $5.93 per 1 million BTU.

Antero Resources (AR) will replace Alleghany (Y) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective before trading begins on Thursday, according to S&P Global's (SPGI) S&P Dow Jones Indices. Antero Resources was up more than 4% recently.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) said it priced a $1.1 billion offering of 6.25% senior notes due March 15, 2033, at 99.572% of the notes' principal amount. Diamondback Energy was down more than 1% lower in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.