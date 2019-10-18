Energy Sector Update for 10/18/2019: MCF,SLB,BHGE

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.55%

CVX -0.22%

COP -0.31%

SLB +1.44%

OXY +1.19%

Energy stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping nearly 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down almost 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was falling 43 cents to $53.50 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract was falling 71 cents to $59.20 per barrel. November natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.33 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was declining over 0.7% while the United States Natural Gas fund was falling 0.1% higher. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was dropping 0.8%.

(+) Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) climbed over 9% after the petroleum producer Friday said John Goff has been selected to be non-executive board chairman, replacing Joe Romano, who will remain a Contango director. It also named former Will Energy CEO and founder Farley Dakan to a new executive position responsible for identifying and integrating future acquisitions by the company.

(+) Schlumberger (SLB) rose 1.4% after the oilfield-services giant said it earned $0.43 per share, excluding one-time items, during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, slipping from a $0.46 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Total revenue grew 0.5% over year-ago levels to $8.54 billion, also exceeding the $8.50 billion analyst mean.

(+) Baker Hughes (BHGE) was fractionally higher this afternoon. Citigroup Friday trimmed its price target on the oilfield-services company by $1 to $31 a share. The broker also kept its buy recommendation on the company's stock.

