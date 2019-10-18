Energy Sector Update for 10/18/2019: HEP,MCF,SLB,BHGE

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were ending moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping nearly 0.3% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down slightly more than 0.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery settled 15 cents to $53.78 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract 68 cents to $59.23 per barrel. November natural gas futures finished little changed at $2.32 per 1 million BTU.

US energy companies added one oil drill rig and pulled six natural gas rigs from the field during the seven days ended Oct. 18, for a total of 713 and 194 rigs respectively, oilfield services firm Baker Hughes (BKR) reported on Friday. The North America total slipped by eight to 994 rigs over the past week compared with 1,067 rigs in use during the same week in 2018.

(+) Holly Energy Partners (HEP) rose almost 10% after the pipeline partnership Friday declared a cash distribution of $0.6725 per unit for Q3, unchanged from its most recent distribution and payable Nov. 12 to investors of record on Oct. 28. The company also said it expects to maintain its cash distribution at an annualized rate of $2.69 per unit for the rest of 2019 and 2020, reflecting growth from contractual tariff escalators and its Cushing Connect joint venture offset by lower revenue from Delek (DK) and higher maintenance costs from one-time events.

(+) Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) climbed over 12% after the petroleum producer Friday said John Goff has been selected to be non-executive board chairman, replacing Joe Romano, who will remain a Contango director. It also named former Will Energy CEO and founder Farley Dakan to a new executive position responsible for identifying and integrating future acquisitions by the company.

(+) Schlumberger (SLB) rose 1.3% after the oilfield-services giant said it earned $0.43 per share, excluding one-time items, during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, slipping from a $0.46 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Total revenue grew 0.5% over year-ago levels to $8.54 billion, also exceeding the $8.50 billion analyst mean.

