Energy Sector Update for 10/17/2023: WEC, MRO, TOPS

Energy stocks gained Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both added 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index climbed 1.7%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index eased 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 0.4% to $86.33 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract shed 0.2% to $89.49 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 0.1% to $3.4 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, WEC Energy (WEC) faces a higher cost capital amid refinancing and new debt issuance plans from its parent company that will likely prove a headwind for earnings growth and continue to offset higher capital expenditure, BofA said in a note. BofA downgraded the company to neutral from buy and cut its price target to $86 from $102. WEC shares fell 0.7%.

Marathon Oil (MRO) shares rose 0.3% after the company said late Monday it signed a five-year firm LNG sales agreement through its units with Glencore Energy for a part of its equity natural gas produced from the Alba field in Equatorial Guinea.

TOP Ships (TOPS) said it regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement following a 1-for-12 reverse stock split. Its shares gained almost 3%.

