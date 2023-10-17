News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 10/17/2023: MRO, TOPS, XLE, USO, UNG

October 17, 2023 — 09:37 am EDT

Energy stocks were gaining in early Tuesday morning trading with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising by 0.5%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 1.1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.2% lower at $86.53 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil was slightly down at $89.62 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 0.5% lower at $3.10 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Marathon Oil (MRO) was advancing nearly 1% after saying it has signed a five-year firm LNG sales agreement through its units with Glencore Energy for a part of its equity natural gas produced from the Alba Field in Equatorial Guinea, effective Jan. 1 next year.

TOP Ships (TOPS) said it regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement following a 1-for-12 reverse stock split. TOP Ships was over 5% lower.

