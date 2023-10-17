Energy Sector Update for 10/17/2023: CHK, SWN, XOM, WEC, MRO

Energy stocks gained late Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index climbed 1.9%, while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index eased 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $86.98 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was up 0.5% to $90.08 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures dropped 1.2% to $3.07 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) has reached out to Southwestern Energy (SWN) to explore the prospect of acquiring the company, Reuters reported Tuesday. Southwestern shares jumped more than 7%, and Chesapeake was up 0.8%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is set to decide by Q1 on a $12.9 billion consortium project in Guyana to develop its sixth oil field there, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing Alistair Routledge, the company's country chief. Exxon shares rose 1.2%.

WEC Energy (WEC) faces a higher cost capital amid refinancing and new debt issuance plans from its parent company that will likely prove a headwind for earnings growth and continue to offset higher capital expenditure, BofA said in a note. BofA downgraded the company to neutral from buy and cut its price target to $86 from $102. WEC shares fell 0.6%.

Marathon Oil (MRO) shares rose 0.7% after the company said late Monday it signed a five-year firm LNG sales agreement through its units with Glencore Energy for a part of its equity natural gas produced from the Alba field in Equatorial Guinea.

