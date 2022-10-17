Energy Sector Update for 10/17/2022: LFG, BP, CLR, SMLP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 1.5%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 1.4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 6% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.2% at $86.60 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.1% to $92.65 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6.1% lower at $6.06 per 1 million BTU.

Archaea Energy (LFG) was gaining over 52% in value after saying it has agreed to be acquired by BP (BP) for about $26 per Archaea class A and class B share in cash, or an enterprise value of $4.1 billion.

Continental Resources (CLR) was up more than 8% after saying it has entered into a merger agreement with Omega Acquisition, owned by Continental's founder, Harold G. Hamm, who currently serves as chairman of the company's board of directors.

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) said its Summit Midstream Holdings subsidiary signed definitive agreements with Outrigger Energy II to acquire 100% of Outrigger DJ Midstream, and with Sterling Investment Holdings to acquire 100% of Sterling Energy Investments, Grasslands Energy Marketing and Centennial Water Pipelines for $305 million in cash. Summit Midstream Partners was 1.7% higher.

