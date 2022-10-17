Energy Sector Update for 10/17/2022: ENPH,LFG,BP,TRP,TRP.TO,BF-B,SM

Energy stocks this afternoon backed away slightly from their earlier surge, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.7% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.6% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 2.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.15 lower at $86.46 per barrel, reversing a midday gain, while North Sea Brent crude was advancing just $0.01 to $91.64 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped $0.45 to $6.00 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Enphase Energy (ENPH) was hanging on for a 1.8% gain, easing from a more than 5% advance earlier Monday that followed the solar-power components company saying German roofing company Creaton has signed on as an exclusive distributor of its Enphase IQ microinverters and batteries in Germany. The stock also was getting a boost Monday from Susquehanna raising its price target for Enphase shares by $30 to $290 each while Piper Sandler increased its price target for Enphase by $15 to $280.

TC Energy (TRP) added 2.9% after the Canadian pipeline company Monday said it was teaming up with 3 Rivers Energy Partners to use feedstock from Brown-Forman's (BF-B) Jack Daniel's whiskey distillery in Lynchburg, Tennessee, to produce renewable natural gas. Under terms of the new partnership, TC Energy will invest CA$29.3 million into the project and will transport and sell the biogas to a local utility once the facility begins production in 2024.

Archaea Energy (LFG) still was surging this afternoon, with shares climbing as much as 54% to reach a new record high of $25.96 apiece, or just pennies under BP's (BP) $26-per-share buyout offer for the renewable natural gas and electricity producer announced earlier Monday. Total value of the deal is estimated at around $4.1 billion, including $800 million in Archaea net debt. BP shares were 1.4% higher in recent trading.

To the downside, SM Energy (SM) slumped 5.3% after the oil and natural gas company Monday cut its FY22 production forecast to a new range of 52.5 million to 53 million barrels of oil equivalent, citing temporary delays and third-party events for the drop from its prior guidance expecting between 54 million to 55 million barrels this year.

