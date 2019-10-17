Energy Sector Update for 10/17/2019: WES,OXY,CEI,XOG

Top Energy Stocks

Energy stocks were slightly higher, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.4% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up fractionally as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was up 10 cents to $53.46 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract was up 9 cents to $59.51 per barrel. November natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $2.31 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up about 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas fund was ahead 1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was falling 1% this afternoon.

In industry news:

US commercial crude oil stockpiles grew for a fifth week in a row, the US Energy Information Administration said Wednesday, reporting a 9.3 million-barrel increase to 434.9 million barrels during the seven days ended Oct. 11. Industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts had been expecting a 4.0 million-barrel build last week while the American Petroleum Institute late Wednesday reportedly said inventories increased by 10.5 million barrels.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Western Midstream Partners (WES) was narrowly lower after the pipeline company Thursday named Michael Pearl to be its new chief financial officer, succeeding Jaime Casas, who left the company to become treasurer and vice president at Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Pearl joins Western Midstream from Anadarko Petroleum where he worked in various leadership positions within its accounting and finance operations.

In other sector news:

(-) Camber Energy (CEI) was fractionally lower on Thursday after the exploration and production company disclosed plans to reposition itself as an energy infrastructure company and pursue potential acquisitions following its July 8 purchase of pipeline and utility services company Lineal Star Holdings. In addition to acquisitions, the company also intends to grow organically with a focus on pipeline integrity projects.

(-) Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) dropped 6.6% after an Imperial Capital downgrade to underperform from outperform previously and also slashed its price target on the petroleum producer by $5 to $2 a share.

