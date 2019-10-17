Energy Sector Update for 10/17/2019: NEPT,NEPT.TO,WES,OXY,CEI,XOG

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.04%

CVX +0.19%

COP -0.26%

SLB +0.41%

OXY -0.17%

Energy stocks turned solidly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing almost 0.5% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 0.1% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery settled 57 cents higher at $53.93 per barrel in New York, reversing a prior decline, while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract rose 48 cents to $59.90 per barrel. November natural gas futures rose 2 cents to $2.32 per 1 million BTU.

In industry news:

US commercial crude oil stockpiles grew for a fifth week in a row, the US Energy Information Administration said Wednesday, reporting a 9.3 million-barrel increase to 434.9 million barrels during the seven days ended Oct. 11. Industry experts polled by S&P Global Platts had been expecting a 4.0 million-barrel build last week while the American Petroleum Institute late Wednesday reportedly said inventories increased by 10.5 million barrels.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) climbed 1.3% after Thursday saying it will process hemp biomass into crude oil extracts for a large U.S.-based farming services company under a new, 2-year contract that could eventually exceed $20 million. The first shipment of cannabis biomass should arrive at Neptune's processing facility in North Carolina within a few weeks, the Canadian company said.

In other sector news:

(-) Western Midstream Partners (WES) was 2.5% lower after the pipeline company Thursday named Michael Pearl to be its new chief financial officer, succeeding Jaime Casas, who left the company to become treasurer and vice president at Occidental Petroleum (OXY). Pearl joins Western Midstream from Anadarko Petroleum where he worked in various leadership positions within its accounting and finance operations.

(-) Camber Energy (CEI) was ending 2% lower on Thursday after the exploration and production company disclosed plans to reposition itself as an energy infrastructure company and pursue potential acquisitions following its July 8 purchase of pipeline and utility services company Lineal Star Holdings. In addition to acquisitions, the company also intends to grow organically with a focus on pipeline integrity projects.

(-) Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) dropped over 7% after an Imperial Capital downgrade to underperform from outperform previously and also slashed its price target on the petroleum producer by $5 to $2 a share.

