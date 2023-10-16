Energy Sector Update for 10/16/2023: WES, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were edging higher premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently up 0.7%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was slightly lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.4% lower at $86.06 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.3% to $90.58 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3.4% lower at $3.13 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) was flat in recent premarket activity after saying it has completed the acquisition of Meritage Midstream Services II.

Saudi Aramco is considering a possible bid for Shell's (SHEL) assets in Pakistan, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Shell was up more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

