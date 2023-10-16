Energy Sector Update for 10/16/2023: VTNR, MRC, CVX

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.4% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index rose 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.6% to $87.16 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.9% to $90.05 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.9% lower at $3.14 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Vertex Energy (VTNR) said it has engaged BofA Securities as a financial adviser on its renewable fuels and sustainable products growth strategy. Vertex shares rose 3.6%.

MRC Global (MRC) is being urged by Engine Capital to explore a sale, Bloomberg reported. MRC shares rose 4%.

Chevron (CVX) workers at two liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia voted to resume a strike starting Thursday, Offshore Alliance, a coalition of two unions representing the workers, said in a Facebook post Sunday. Chevron was up 0.8%.

