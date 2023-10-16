News & Insights

Energy
VTNR

Energy Sector Update for 10/16/2023: VTNR, MRC, CVX

October 16, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.4% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index rose 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.6% to $87.16 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.9% to $90.05 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.9% lower at $3.14 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Vertex Energy (VTNR) said it has engaged BofA Securities as a financial adviser on its renewable fuels and sustainable products growth strategy. Vertex shares rose 3.6%.

MRC Global (MRC) is being urged by Engine Capital to explore a sale, Bloomberg reported. MRC shares rose 4%.

Chevron (CVX) workers at two liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia voted to resume a strike starting Thursday, Offshore Alliance, a coalition of two unions representing the workers, said in a Facebook post Sunday. Chevron was up 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTNR
MRC
CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.