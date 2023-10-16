Energy Sector Update for 10/16/2023: AES, VTNR, MRC, CVX

Energy stocks rose late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) adding 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index climbed 0.14%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index gained 1.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined 1% to $86.83 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped 1.1% to $89.90 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 0.1% to $3.35 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, AES (AES) shares gained 3.5% after an announcement last week that the company was set to receive funding from the US Department of Energy to develop clean hydrogen infrastructure.

MRC Global (MRC) is being urged by Engine Capital to explore a sale, Bloomberg reported. MRC shares jumped 6.7%.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) said it has engaged BofA Securities as a financial adviser on its renewable fuels and sustainable products growth strategy. Vertex shares rose 2.8%.

Chevron (CVX) workers at two liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia voted to resume a strike starting Thursday, Offshore Alliance, a coalition of two unions representing the workers, said in a Facebook post Sunday. Chevron was up 0.8%.

