Energy Sector Update for 10/16/2019: XOG,SU,SU.TO,XOM,FGP

Top Energy Stocks
XOM -1.57%
CVX -0.71%
COP -1.39%
SLB -2.30%
OXY -0.80%
Energy stocks extended their declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 0.6% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 1.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery settled 55 cents to $53.36 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract advanced 68 cents to $59.42 per barrel. November natural gas futures fell 4 cents to $2.30 per 1 million BTU.
Among energy stocks moving on news:
(-) Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) tumbled almost 6% after a Stephens downgrade of the petroleum company to equal weight from overweight previously and also lowered its price target for the company's shares by $2 to $4 each.
In other sector news:
(-) Suncor (SU) was slightly higher in late trade after waste-to-biofuels producer Enerkem late Tuesday said it received a CAD50 million equity investment from the Canadian energy company. Suncor previously participated in a CAD76.3 million funding round in April for Enerkem and is providing technical support to the company at its cellulosic ethanol production facility in Edmonton, Alta.
(-) ExxonMobil (XOM) was 1.6% lower this afternoon, quickly giving back a small gain soon after Wednesday's opening bell. The energy major has signed a memorandum of understanding with India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp to begin joint technical studies of the Indian company's petroleum exploration license blocks for potential joint bids.
(-) Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) declined 34% after the propane seller late Tuesday reported a fiscal Q4 net loss of $0.72, improving on a $2.20 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.62 per share net loss for the three months ended July 31. Revenue declined 24.5% from year-ago levels, falling to $279.1 million and also trailing the $326.8 million analyst mean.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore EnergyExplore
Most Popular
- Energy Sector Update for 10/14/2019: SES, EPD, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY
- Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2019: SES,TK,ODC,TGE
- Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2019: BHGE, XOM, CVX, RDS.A, RDS.B, BP, E, COP, TOT, PBR, PBR.A, EC, SLB, HAL, NOV, SPN
- Energy Sector Update for 10/11/2019: SES, TK, TOT, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY