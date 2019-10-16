Energy Sector Update for 10/16/2019: XOG,SU,SU.TO,XOM,FGP

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.57%

CVX -0.71%

COP -1.39%

SLB -2.30%

OXY -0.80%

Energy stocks extended their declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling nearly 0.6% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 1.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery settled 55 cents to $53.36 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract advanced 68 cents to $59.42 per barrel. November natural gas futures fell 4 cents to $2.30 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) tumbled almost 6% after a Stephens downgrade of the petroleum company to equal weight from overweight previously and also lowered its price target for the company's shares by $2 to $4 each.

In other sector news:

(-) Suncor (SU) was slightly higher in late trade after waste-to-biofuels producer Enerkem late Tuesday said it received a CAD50 million equity investment from the Canadian energy company. Suncor previously participated in a CAD76.3 million funding round in April for Enerkem and is providing technical support to the company at its cellulosic ethanol production facility in Edmonton, Alta.

(-) ExxonMobil (XOM) was 1.6% lower this afternoon, quickly giving back a small gain soon after Wednesday's opening bell. The energy major has signed a memorandum of understanding with India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp to begin joint technical studies of the Indian company's petroleum exploration license blocks for potential joint bids.

(-) Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) declined 34% after the propane seller late Tuesday reported a fiscal Q4 net loss of $0.72, improving on a $2.20 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.62 per share net loss for the three months ended July 31. Revenue declined 24.5% from year-ago levels, falling to $279.1 million and also trailing the $326.8 million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.