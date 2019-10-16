Energy Sector Update for 10/16/2019: SU,SU.TO,XOM,FGP

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -1.39%

CVX -0.29%

COP -1.12%

SLB -1.65%

OXY -0.32%

Energy stocks were mostly lower Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling more than 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.8% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery was rising 84 cents to $53.65 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude December contract was advancing 89 cents to $59.63 per barrel. November natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.32 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead nearly 1.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was dropping over 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was climbing about 0.5%.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) Suncor (SU) was slightly lower after waste-to-biofuels producer Enerkem late Tuesday said it received a CAD50 million equity investment from the Canadian energy company. Suncor previously participated in a CAD76.3 million funding round in April for Enerkem and is providing technical support to the company at its cellulosic ethanol production facility in Edmonton, Alta.

In other sector news:

(-) ExxonMobil (XOM) was 1.4% lower this afternoon, quickly giving back a small gain soon after Wednesday's opening bell. The energy major has signed a memorandum of understanding with India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp to begin joint technical studies of the Indian company's petroleum exploration license blocks for potential joint bids.

(-) Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) declined nearly 33% after the propane seller late Tuesday reported a fiscal Q4 net loss of $0.72, improving on a $2.20 per share loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.62 per share net loss for the three months ended July 31. Revenue declined 24.5% from year-ago levels, falling to $279.1 million and also trailing the $326.8 million analyst mean.

